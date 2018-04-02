At Least 4 Reported Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Spanish Coast

According to the SASEMAR, the rescuers have found a boat Strait of Gibraltar with one person and two bodies and later found two more dead migrants.
The survivor told the rescuers that there were a total of 12 people in the boat, the rescue society added.
The European Union is currently struggling with a massive influx of migrants as hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing conflict-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa and heading for Europe in hopes of a better life there.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) figures, 120 migrants died near the Spanish coast, while about 3,000 people managed to reach the European state.
