At Least 4 Reported Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Spanish Coast

MADRID (Sputnik) - At least four undocumented migrants have died as a result of a boat capsizing off the Spanish coast, while the rescuers are searching for seven more people, the Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society (SASEMAR) said Sunday.

According to the SASEMAR, the rescuers have found a boat Strait of Gibraltar with one person and two bodies and later found two more dead migrants.

The survivor told the rescuers that there were a total of 12 people in the boat, the rescue society added.

The world has been seriously influenced by a large-scale migration crisis in recent years and Europe is one of the most affected regions of the world.

The European Union is currently struggling with a massive influx of migrants as hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing conflict-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa and heading for Europe in hopes of a better life there.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) figures, 120 migrants died near the Spanish coast, while about 3,000 people managed to reach the European state.