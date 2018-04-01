Register
23:31 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pope Francis delivers his Easter message in the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) address from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican

    Pope Francis Calls Out IDF Killing of ‘Defenseless’ Palestinians

    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Europe
    Get short URL
    260

    In his Easter address on Sunday, Pope Francis appealed for an end to the ongoing violence in the Holy Land at the hands of Israeli snipers after 15 Palestinians were killed on the Israeli-Gaza border during the “Great Return March."

    The pope urged for peace in the Holy Land in his "Urbi et Orbi" message from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, stating that the conflict over Palestinian refugees' right to return to the homeland "does not spare the defenseless."

    Tens of thousands of people listened to the pope's speech in the square below the Basilica.

    Francis appealed for "reconciliation for the Holy Land, also experiencing in these days the wounds of on ongoing conflict that do not spare the defenseless."

    Although UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and other international leaders have requested an investigation into the ongoing violence at the Gaza-Israel border, Israel's defense minister has rejected petitions to do so.

    In addition, the pope urged for peace for "the entire world, beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria, whose people are worn down by an apparently endless war." 

    Pope Francis greets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine during a private audience at the Vatican, February 5, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Di Meo/Pool
    Pope Francis, Erdogan Call For Keeping Jerusalem's Status

    "This Easter, may the light of the risen Christ illumine the consciences of all political and military leaders, so that a swift end may be brought to the carnage in course," he stated.

    He also prayed that the message of the faith "bears fruits of hope and dignity where there are deprivation and exclusion, hunger and unemployment, where there are migrants and refugees — so often rejected by today's culture of waste — and victims of the drug trade, human trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery."

    Related:

    Blame the Snake: Pope Credits Talks in the Garden of Eden as First ‘Fake News’
    Gastronomy in Grief: 'Pope of French Cuisine' Paul Bocuse Dies at 91
    Pope Francis Could Appoint a Woman Cardinal, Leading Church Figure Says
    It’s Only Natural Folks: Pope Encourages Mothers to Breastfeed at Sistine Chapel
    Pope Throws Down Gauntlet to World’s Catholics: Are They Up to the Challenge?
    Tags:
    speech, Pope Francis, Palestine, Syria, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse