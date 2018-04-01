Labor Party Donor Exits Amid Anti-Semitic Scandal, Twitter Says 'Bon Voyage'

The resignation comes amid allegations over rising anti-Semitism among the party’s ranks and escalating protests, organized by Jewish groups. Some party members have even been accused of denying the holocaust.

Sir David Garrard, who is considered one of the largest donors to the Labor party, has announced he will leave its ranks due to the rampant anti-Semitism that allegedly plagues the party. Garrard donated roughly £1.5 million ($2.1 million as of today) before Corbyn became leader of the party.

He claims that he "watched with dismay and foreboding" how the Labor party endorsed "acts of anti-Semitism." He also complained that the party had failed to expel those involved in the "grossest derogatory fantasies about Jewish/Zionist conspiracies."

Twitter users, however, didn't shed any tears over his departure, noting that he wouldn't be remembered for his good deeds, but rather for his missteps.

‘Sir’ David Garrard did not donate to the Labour cause. He did however seek to buy influence with Blair, Brown & Miliband.

Isn’t clarity a wonderful thing? — Cosmic Landmine Ⓥ (@cosmiclandmine) 1 апреля 2018 г.

So Sir David Garrard, a prominent Jewish Labour donor has quit the party according to the Observer.

Thing is…

He hasn't donated to the party since Corbyn became leader

He donated plenty when Blair wanted war in Iraq though

Oh & he funded Thatcher before that. Nice chap. — Damo #IStandWithJeremyCorbyn #ChangeIsComing (@Cornish_Damo) 1 апреля 2018 г.

This David Garrard character, who makes the Observer front page today, is a former Thatcher donor and tax avoider who’s not donated to Labour since Corbyn was elected leader. https://t.co/8zZz4Hfad5 — Tom Mills (@ta_mills) 1 апреля 2018 г.

Protests broke out on March 26 as information surfaced that Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn had purportedly spoken approvingly of an allegedly anti-Semitic mural back in 2012. His opponents also pointed out his inability to tackle anti-Semitism within the party. His supporters, on the other side of the aisle, are confident that these allegations are being orchestrated by Corbyn's enemies from inside and outside the Labor party in order to gain points using the scandal around him.