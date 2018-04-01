Pope Francis Baptizes Nigerian Migrant Hero at Easter Vigil Service in Italy

The Holy Saturday was marked by an Easter Eve mass for over 10,000 people in the largest church in Christendom church; the baptism of a 31-year-old Nigerian, John Ogah, became a sensation, as last year the man made headlines as the “migrant hero.”

On March 31, Pope Francis led an Easter vigil service, having baptized eight adults, including thea former illegal Nigerian migrant in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Ogah, who reportedly used to be a beggar, was asking for money outside a supermarket in Rome when he managed to stop and disarm a cleaver-wielding Italian who tried to rob the store. The Nigerian, who at the time was an undocumented migrant, held the man down until police arrived and then fled the scene out of fear they would discover that he did not have permission to stay in Italy.

However, police officers, Nunzio Carbone and his fellow policeman, managed to track him down using footage from surveillance cameras and rewarded him, helping to get his immigration papers.

Pope Francis has consistently condemned politicians, propagating alarm over immigration, and has told nations to put asylum seekers’ safety first over national security.