Russian Foreign Ministry Won't Cut Off Cultural Ties With UK - Culture Minister

"We are not planning to cut off cultural ties and to cancel the cultural exchange programs with the United Kingdom that we have funded before," Medinsky said.
On Saturday, the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom issued a warning about the potential growth of anti-Russian sentiments in the United Kingdom and asked compatriots to consider all the pros and cons of their potential UK visits.
Relations between Moscow and London deteriorated in early March as the United Kingdom accused Russia of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a response to the alleged attack.
Russia has strongly rejected the accusations voiced by UK officials and offered to assist in the investigation. Following the decision of several countries to expel diplomats, Moscow has responded to the expulsions by taking reciprocal measures with regard to the states that expelled Russian diplomats.
