18:25 GMT +301 April 2018
    Halima Aden, a hijab wearing model from the United States

    British Vogue Features Hijab-Wearing Model on Cover for First Time (PHOTOS)

    Europe
    Nine models have been chosen for the historic cover, which was realized due to Ghanaian-born Edward Enninful, being appointed as British Vogue’s editor-in-chief last April.

    The models, featured on the May issue, were described as fashion’s “New Frontiers,” with twenty-year-old Halima Aden becoming the first hijab-wearing model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

    “It is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can — and should — look like. Even five years ago — and certainly 10 or 20 years ago — if you were shooting a group cover like this, the girls would not have looked like these young women do. But one of the great positives of the past few months is the fashion industry finally embracing a concept that has defined my entire working life: diversity. […] That’s what I want to celebrate with this cover,” Enninful wrote.

    "Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety and respect. Stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made…" editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor's letter for May Vogue. "Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like." For the May issue, nine models each changing the face of the fashion industry in their own way are photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio with styling by Enninful for the cover story. From L to R: @vittoceretti, @Halima, @adutakech, @LaFaretta, @Palomija, @Pazhatu, @mulan_bae, @fransummers and @selenaforrest. Story by @ellie_pithers, make-up by @diane.kendal, hair by @orlandopita and nails by @megumiyamamotonyc. On newsstands April 6. Read Enninful's letter in full, plus how to subscribe to #NewVogue all at the link in bio

    Публикация от British Vogue (@britishvogue) 30 Мар 2018 в 9:00 PDT

    Aden, who was born in Kenya, is featured along with fellow models Adut Akech, Radhika Nair, Yoon Young Bae, Faretta, Fran Summers, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser and Selena Forrest.

    🧕🏿

    Публикация от Halima (@halima) 9 Мар 2018 в 3:35 PST

    @voguearabia ❤️ #dubai🇦🇪

    Публикация от Halima (@halima) 4 Мар 2018 в 11:35 PST

    “To me they represent a new global idea that anything is possible,” Enninful added.

    Social media users were amazed by Enninful’s work at the magazine, with many praising his idea to promote diversity:

    Meanwhile, others suggested that British Vogue was promoting “oppression,” not diversity, as there almost were no “white people”:

    British Vogue’s cover is not the first one for Halima Aden, who was also the first contestant in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant to wear a burqini and a hijab. Aden was the first hijab-wearing model to appear on the covers of Vogue Arabia in June 2017 and Allure in the July 2017 issue.

    Happy 1st birthday @voguearabia!!!❤️🎉 1 year down a lifetime to go ✨

    Публикация от Halima (@halima) 27 Окт 2017 в 2:06 PDT

    magazine cover, hijab, United Kingdom
