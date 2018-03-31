Russia Has No Plans to Cease Cultural Cooperation With London Amid Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has no plans to cease cultural cooperation with the United Kingdom and hopes that this sphere will continue to stay away from politics amid the ongoing diplomatic row with the United Kingdom, Russia's Deputy Culture Minister Alexander Zhuravsky said on Saturday.

"We have never unilaterally initiated to break off relations or cease cultural ties, that is why in this case… there were no unfriendly actions from the Ministry of Culture… We hope that culture will stay out of politics as before," Zhuravsky told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in London issued a warning for the Russian citizens against traveling to the United Kingdom, including sending children to the language schools and visiting football matches.

READ MORE: Russian MFA Releases 14 Questions Addressed to UK on 'Fabricated Skripal Case'

Relations between Moscow and London deteriorated in early March as the United Kingdom accused Russia of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. Several EU states, as well as the United States, Canada, Norway and Ukraine have expelled Russian diplomats amid London’s calls to do so over Russia's alleged involvement in the attack. Moscow has denied having any role in the case, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.