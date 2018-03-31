Russian Embassy Doubts UK Explanations Behind Search of Russian Plane

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Office explanations aggravate doubts about real reasons behind the search on board the Russian passenger aircraft in London, the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said in a Saturday statement.

"This is a clear attempt by the Minister to divert attention from the provocative actions by British law enforcement officers who have tried to search the aircraft without the captain present, in violation of the existing rules. Mr Wallace’s logic is difficult to comprehend… This official explanation only aggravates our doubts as to the real intentions of the team that has tried to perform an unlawful search," the statement said.

"Aeroflot and Russian airports observe strict international security standards and didn’t give rise to doubts in that respect. Moreover, it is quite strange to search for 'drugs and firearms' intended to be 'brought into the country' in an empty airplane ready to welcome departing passengers," the embassy added.

On Friday, an Aeroflot plane was unexpectedly searched at London’s Heathrow Airport. The Russian Embassy in London sent a note to the government requesting an explanation for the act. Commenting on the issue, UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said that UK authorities conducted a routine search of the Russian aircraft in Heathrow Airport within the standard procedures against arms and drug trafficking.