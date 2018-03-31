Russian Embassy Urges Nationals to Reconsider Plans to Travel to UK

The Russian Embassy has warned of the growing anti-Russian sentiments in Britain in the wake of the increasing tensions surrounding the Skripal case.

The Russian Embassy has called on its citizens to reconsider their plans of traveling to the UK as well as sending their children to study English in the UK.

"Amid the anti-Russian policy and increasingly threatening rhetoric of the British side, the selective actions against Russian individuals and legal entities, — the latest example is the search of the Aeroflot plane in London – there is a high possibility of projection of anti-Russian sentiments, persecution and harassment of Russian citizens in the UK," the embassy stated.

The embassy doesn't rule out that Russian citizens will be under increased scrutiny from British law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"We recommend that Russians who have doubts on whether the UK authorities have questions for them weigh in on the practicability of trips to the UK in order to avoid provocations and avoid arrests at requests of British law enforcement agencies and intel services."

Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case

It stressed that Russians may be detained under far-fetched pretexts for searches and interrogations while entering and leaving the country. UK authorities may also seize electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones, tablets, electronic media under British anti-terrorism legislation. Also, they may seize identification documents, according to the embassy.

The news comes amid the increased tensions caused by the Skripal case. Recently, over 25 countries have announced their decision to collectively expel more than 150 Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK which blamed Moscow for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury.

Moscow has strongly rejected the accusations as baseless and responded with the expulsion of diplomats from the countries supported London's decision.