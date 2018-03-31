Register
21:07 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018

    Russian Embassy Urges Nationals to Reconsider Plans to Travel to UK

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (80)
    2180

    The Russian Embassy has warned of the growing anti-Russian sentiments in Britain in the wake of the increasing tensions surrounding the Skripal case.

    The Russian Embassy has called on its citizens to reconsider their plans of traveling to the UK as well as sending their children to study English in the UK.

    "Amid the anti-Russian policy and increasingly threatening rhetoric of the British side, the selective actions against Russian individuals and legal entities, — the latest example is the search of the Aeroflot plane in London – there is a high possibility of projection of anti-Russian sentiments, persecution and harassment of Russian citizens in the UK," the embassy stated.

    The embassy doesn't rule out that Russian citizens will be under increased scrutiny from British law enforcement and intelligence agencies. 

    "We recommend that Russians who have doubts on whether the UK authorities have questions for them weigh in on the practicability of trips to the UK in order to avoid provocations and avoid arrests at requests of British law enforcement agencies and intel services."

    A night view of the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 1, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    It stressed that Russians may be detained under far-fetched pretexts for searches and interrogations while entering and leaving the country. UK authorities may also seize electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones, tablets, electronic media under British anti-terrorism legislation. Also, they may seize identification documents, according to the embassy.

    READ MORE: Russian MFA Releases 14 Questions Addressed to UK on 'Fabricated Skripal Case'

    The news comes amid the increased tensions caused by the Skripal case. Recently, over 25 countries have announced their decision to collectively expel more than 150 Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK which blamed Moscow for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury.

    Moscow has strongly rejected the accusations as baseless and responded with the expulsion of diplomats from the countries supported London's decision.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (80)

    Related:

    UK Uses Skripal Case as Instrument of Anti-Russian Propaganda – Ex-Intel Chief
    Yulia Skripal, Poisoned in UK, Reportedly Regains Consciousness, Ability to Talk
    Assange's Internet Ban May Be Linked to Skripal Case Tweets - Wikileaks Adviser
    Tags:
    arrests, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse