21:07 GMT +331 March 2018
    French police officers

    Italy's Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Police Raid in Turin

    ROME (Sputnik) - The Italian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador following an operation of the French border police in a migrant center in Italy's Bardonecchia, close to the border with France, a ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

    On Friday, French police officers entered the territory of a migrant center in Italy's Bardonecchia, a town near Turin, close to the French border, forcing one of the migrants to provide a urine sample for a drug test, according to media reports.

    "We asked the French government and the Embassy in Rome to provide explanations, we expect clear answers prior to taking any measures," the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said, as quoted by La Repubblica newspaper.

    The humanitarian group Rainbow4Africa, which monitors the center, reportedly accused the French side of interference in the work of the Italian institutions.

    TWEET: French police officers with arms have entered a clinic in Bardonecchia, forcing a migrant to do a urine test and intimidating our doctor and mediators and lawyers @asgi_en. Our associations condemn the #MissionFreedomMountain

    On Wednesday, an Italian citizen of Moroccan origin was arrested in Italy's Turin on charges of spreading Islamist propaganda, as well as involvement in the Daesh* terrorist group, while on Friday a Moroccan citizen was detained in the same Piedmont region on charges of involvement in terrorist activities.

    *terrorist organizations banned in Russia

    Tags:
    test, urine, Turin, Italy, France
