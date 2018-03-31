Register
19:36 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Colosseum after the first stage of the restoration work was completed in Rome, Friday, July 1st, 2016.

    Italy's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats Illegal - Scholar

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Medichini
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Sputnik has discussed a recent move by the outgoing Italian government to deport two Russian diplomats out of solidarity with several EU countries and the US with Dr. Maurizio Marrone, a civil law research fellow at the Università degli Studi di Torino.

    The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Italy is without a doubt an illegal move and can be abolished by the newly appointed Italian Council of Ministers, political analyst Dr. Maurizio Marrone told Sputnik.

    Marrone explained that such steps can't be taken by an outgoing government because it is allowed to only deal with the remaining "current issues." Thus, demonstrating the government's incompetence, the expert argued.

    The country's constitution states that the outgoing government is an "exclusively administrative" body, and no longer has political power. Thus, it is difficult to justify its decision to expel Russian diplomats which has led to the deterioration of diplomatic relations between Rome and Moscow, Marrone argued.

    The scholar also stressed that since the 1980s, Italian prime ministers have adhered to this rule, which once again was confirmed in 2008 by Italy's former Prime Minister Romano Prodi, who left his post saying that "the government has to resolve the issues remaining on the agenda and fulfill the tasks set by the Parliament."

    Over 25 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany and other EU states have recently expelled Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with the United Kingdom, citing Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal that took place in the UK town of Salisbury on March 4.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Disagrees With US Claims That Russia is Waging 'Diplomatic War'

    Skripal, a former Russian spy who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been hospitalized since early March due to exposure to what British experts say is the A-234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and subsequently expelled 23 Russian diplomats. The European Union has expressed its solidarity with the United Kingdom on the matter.

    Russia has strongly rejected the accusations levied at it and offered to assist in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison the Skripals was rejected. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.

    Related:

    Russian Planes Arrive in US to Take Expelled Diplomats Home to Moscow (VIDEO)
    Russian Foreign Ministry Responds to Expulsion of Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Hungary's EU MP Calls Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Many States 'Hasty'
    Tags:
    expulsion, diplomats, Russia, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse