19:36 GMT +331 March 2018
    Fire is seen at Stansted airport, in London, Britain

    London Stansted Airport Resumes Work After Fire Incident (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ INSTAGRAM/@LOREDORA
    Europe
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Stansted Airport has resumed its work after a fire incident on March 30, the airport press service said.

    On Friday, parts of the airport were evacuated after a transfer bus caught fire near the main terminal building. Nobody was injured, however, at least 52 flights were listed as canceled on the airport's online flight departure tracker or diverted to other airports.

    The press service of London Stansted Airport has apologized to passengers on the airport's Twitter account.

    According to media reports, up to 15,000 passengers were affected by the incident, as over 100 flights were canceled or redirected.

    According to a spokesman for Stansted Airport, all departing flights have been canceled and passengers were politely asked to leave the airport. The airport also has advised to re-book the flights with their airlines.

    Tags:
    bus explosion, incident, evacuation, fire, airport, United Kingdom, London
