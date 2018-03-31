London Stansted Airport Resumes Work After Fire Incident (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Stansted Airport has resumed its work after a fire incident on March 30, the airport press service said.

On Friday, parts of the airport were evacuated after a transfer bus caught fire near the main terminal building. Nobody was injured, however, at least 52 flights were listed as canceled on the airport's online flight departure tracker or diverted to other airports.

The press service of London Stansted Airport has apologized to passengers on the airport's Twitter account.

We apologise to those passengers who were affected and can confirm that the airport is open today (March 31) with all flights expected to operate as scheduled over the remainder of the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/d9tNnc30uv — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) 31 марта 2018 г.

According to media reports, up to 15,000 passengers were affected by the incident, as over 100 flights were canceled or redirected.

Just smoke damage is left as evidence of the burning bus that was there last night at Stansted Airport @itvanglia pic.twitter.com/aZZwWLVq61 — Serena Sandhu (@SerenaSandhuITV) 31 марта 2018 г.

According to a spokesman for Stansted Airport, all departing flights have been canceled and passengers were politely asked to leave the airport. The airport also has advised to re-book the flights with their airlines.