Activists, Celebrities Urge Respect for Assange's Freedom of Speech

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of activists and cultural figures on Saturday posted an open letter calling on Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno to ensure freedom of speech of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been recently deprived of communications.

On Wednesday, the government of Ecuador said it had switched off outside communications of Assange, currently staying at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. According to Quito, the messages posted by Assange on his social networks pose a threat to Ecuador's relations with the United Kingdom, as well as with other states.

"We call on the government of Ecuador to allow Julian Assange his right of freedom of speech… We ask that his basic human rights be respected as an Ecuadorian citizen and internationally protected person and that he not be silenced or expelled… We call on President Moreno to end the isolation of Julian Assange now," the letter published on the website of the Courage Foundation said.

The document has been signed by such people as actress Pamela Anderson, linguist Noam Chomsky, musicians Brian Eno and Jean Michel Jarre, film director Oliver Stone, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, designer Vivienne Westwood and philosopher Slavoj Zizek among others.

In 2010, Sweden began an investigation into rape allegedly committed by Assange. Since being granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012, Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In May 2017, Swedish prosecutors confirmed that rape charges against Assange had been dropped following a seven-year investigation, but the UK police said it would still have to arrest the WikiLeaks founder if he stepped out of the embassy.

The UK warrant was issued in 2012, after Assange was granted political asylum by the Ecuadorian authorities, thereby breaching his bail conditions. Assange fears that he might be extradited to the United States over his whistleblowing organization's exposure of classified documents.