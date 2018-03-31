Register
31 March 2018
    Swedish fans before the UEFA Euro 2016 group stage match between the Italian and Swedish national teams. (File)

    Unprecedentedly High Number of Swedes Want to Visit Russia

    More and more Swedes have been recently buying plane tickets to Russia, and here is why.

    Growing interest in the 2018 World Cup that will take place in Russia this summer has sparked record high sales of plane tickets to the country among Swedish residents, Aftonbladet newspaper wrote.

    According to the media outlet, the number of trips booked to Russia has increased more than tenfold.

    The main reasons behind this trend are a great interest in the championship, and the fact that football fans do not need a visa to Russia if they purchased tickets for a football game and have received corresponding Fan IDs.

    Russia has never been a top destination for Swedes, especially in the summer, when it's hot, and good beaches are far away, the newspaper noted, adding that the growing demand is, therefore, especially noteworthy.

    READ MORE: Some 300,000 Foreign Fans to Visit Russia's Rostov Region During 2018 World Cup

    The 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia for from June 14 until July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities.

    According to the latest data, the number of Fan IDs already registered exceeds 350,000.

    Most applications have come from Russia, the United States, China, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Germany, Brazil and Egypt.

