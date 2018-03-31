US Urges Ukraine to Abolish Declaration of Assets for Civil Activists

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is urging the Ukrainian government to repeal legislation that requires members of civil society to declare financial assets, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States strongly encourages the government of Ukraine to repeal legislation that requires the asset declarations from civil society and international members of state-owned-enterprise supervisory boards," Nauert said. "Ukraine’s asset declaration system should hold public officials accountable and not place unnecessary burdens or pressure on civil society."

The government should cancel the asset declaration requirements as recommended by the Venice Commission and give temporary amnesty to those who do not file by the upcoming deadline, the statement added.

On March 16, the Venice Commission said new stringent financial reporting requirements Kiev has imposed on anti-corruption activists will have a chilling effect on Ukrainian civil society. The commission urged Kiev to cancel the requirements before April 1, 2018.