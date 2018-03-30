Register
23:03 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018

    'Orchestrators of Attack on Skripals Aimed to Point at Russians' – Finnish MP

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 110

    Tom Packalen, member of the Finnish parliament from the party “True Finns” doubts Russia’s complicity in the nerve gas attack in the British town of Salisbury and slams the Finnish authorities’ decision to expel a Russian diplomat, his blog on the website Uusi Suomi reads.

    "I don’t really think that Russia is complicit in using the poisoning substances in Salisbury….Russia has no motives to do that. I can hardly imagine Russians embarking on something like that, which would lead to serious consequences for Russia and which point directly at them… The orchestrators of the attack aimed to point at Russians," the MP stated.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    Expulsion Spree: Scandal Over Skripal Might be Yet Another Gross Mistake by EU – Politician

    Meanwhile, the poisoning plays into other countries’ hands, he pointed out.

    "Great Britain is winning from this situation. Britons have been in the European spotlight due to Brexit. Now Europeans have shifted their attention to Russia. If anyone feels like debating the tough conditions of Brexit, they will presumably be considered a UK’s enemy."

    "Also, the situation is useful for Ukraine. It wants to resume or enforce the sanctions against Russia," Packalen noted.

    It is important to thoroughly study the presented evidence before taking action.

    President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Against the Tide: Why Israel Refused to Expel Russian Envoys Over the Skripal Case

    "The Western legal system frequently presupposes the assumption of innocence as long as the case is unclear. The facts which have so far been laid out do not convince me of Russia’s guilt and I think Finland’s decision to expel a diplomat is quite silly," the MP wrote.

    Tom Packalen is a 48 year-old Finnish MP, a city councilor and former police officer. He was elected to parliament in 2011 as a member of “True Finns” party. In the 2012 municipal vote he was elected to Helsinki’s city council. Before becoming an MP, he worked for the Helsinki police department’s unit dealing with drug control. In 2014, Packalen rejected that Russian forces were involved in the Donbass conflict.

    READ MORE: Yulia Skripal's Memory Will Fully Recover Over Time, Doctor Predicts

    Uusi Suomi is a Finnish news website and blog platform that was launched in 2007 and bought by the major Finnish media holding Alma Media in 2016.

    Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with the substance registered as A-234 in Salisbury, UK on March 4. Britain has alleged that Russia masterminded the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation. Nevertheless, the British side has presented no tangible evidence of its allegations. Moscow has vehemently denied all the accusations of involvement in the Skripals' poisoning and suggested that a joint probe be conducted into the case.

    The UK’s move was followed by the expulsions of Russian diplomats from about 20 European countries, as well as the US and Canada, as well as gained the support of NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

    Related:

    Russian Businessman Reveals Threats in UK After Skripals' Poisoning
    Dozens of States Urge London to Provide Thorough Evidence on Skripals' Poisoning
    Russia Expels Western States' Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Measures Amid Skripal Row
    Ex-Russian FSB Agent Blasts UK PM May for 'Illiterate' Skripal Case Accusations
    Cars Leave US St. Petersburg Consulate, Closed in Tit-for-Tat Over Skripal Case
    Tags:
    diplomacy, attack, Russian diplomats, spying, spy, intelligence, nerve agent, poisoning, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Finland, Russia, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse