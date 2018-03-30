'Another Provocation': Russian Plane Allegedly Searched at London Airport

Moscow responded after a source in the Aeroflot company said that the UK authorities had inspected its aircraft at the airport in the British capital, however, immediately afterwards, London denied there were any searches at all.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the search of the Aeroflot's plane "another provocation," noting that the British police actions looked as though London intended "to do something without witnesses."

The ministry's response was followed by the Scotland Yard's statement that it had not conducted the inspection of the plane.

Answering the questions whether Moscow is going to summon the UK ambassador over the incident with the aircraft, the spokeswoman said that the Foreign Ministry would inform London about further possible steps.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the UK customs and police entered the Russian Aeroflot plane which was due to take off for Moscow from London's airport, the source in the Aeroflot told Sputnik. The British authorities claimed that they have to search the plane though they did not provide any reason or explanation for their actions, according to Zakharova. In addition, the UK demanded that the flight's captain and the crew were not present during the searches.

