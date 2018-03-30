Register
21:18 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Muslim who walks past the church Sainte Therese in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, July 27, 2016.

    Not Tough Enough: Most French Want Macron to Crack Down on Islamists - Polls

    © REUTERS/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    While the French president claims to have as a goal to create an “Islam of France,” a survey following the deadly attack in southern France shows that a majority wishes to see more decisive steps and think Macron isn’t doing enough.

    Respondents of two polls, published on Friday, have massively backed a crackdown on radical Islamists, including a ban on ultra-conservative Islam, detention for suspects of harboring extremists and the expulsion of foreign radicals. Over half of them criticized Emmanuel Macron for not doing enough about the issue.

    87 percent of participants in an Odoxa survey want those suspected of religious radicalization to be detained for their activities, with a comparable number endorsing a ban on Salafist Islam, an ultra-conservative branch of the religion which has been adopted by Daesh* as its ideology. The belief system rejects modern Western values and condemns those they consider to be “disbelievers.”

    A poll by Elabe has brought to light that a majority thinks what Macron’s doing is not enough.

    However, expectations from any of the opposition parties aren’t higher. Thirty-one percent think that the right-wing Front National party could do a better job, while 39 percent think that they would not be any different. 80 percent of respondents stated that radicalized foreigners should be deported.

    READ MORE: France Has '20,000 Muslim Extremists on Watch List' — Anti-Islamist NGO Activist

    Countering Jihadists Returning Home

    The research came hot on the heels of the deadly terror attack in the southern town of Trebes on March 23, when a 26-year-old Moroccan national with French citizenship, Redouane Lakdim, took several people hostage at a supermarket. He murdered four people, including a police officer who swapped himself for a hostage, before being killed by police.

    This has fueled the debate over counter-terrorism and how to deal with the migrant influx.   Apart from refugees fleeing conflicts and poor humanitarian situations in the Middle East and Africa, French authorities expect more than 250  former Daesh* fighters, who left Europe to join the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, to return. Security services have been stumped as to how to deal with the returning jihadists, while the security intelligence company The Soufan Group concluded in its December report that returnees are unlikely to ever lead a normal life, while the influence of returning Daesh* supporters is set to grow over time.

    An ‘Islam of France’

    The traditionally Catholic France has the largest Muslim community in Europe, counting more than 5 million people. Several French presidents have attempted to integrate members of France’s Islamic community into its officially secular society, to promote French values in their community and to fight extremism and radicalization.  Efforts to create a French version of Islam have so far proven unsuccessful.

    Emmanuel Macron, elected president in 2017, has committed himself to the task and revealed his intentions to create an “Islam of France” in the interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche a month ago. He plans to “set down markers on the entire way in which Islam is organized in France.” The reform has not yet fully taken shape, but Macron said that he plans to set out all the key points in the first six months of 2018.

    READ MORE: Emmanuel Macron's Reform Likely Seeks to 'Organize' French Islam

    The anti-migrant agenda was the key pillar for his main rival in the 2017 elections, Marine Le pen, who came second.  The leader of the right-wing National Front has demanded the deportation of all foreigners included in extremism watch lists compiled by French intelligence.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    France Has '20,000 Muslim Extremists on Watch List' - Anti-Islamist NGO Activist
    Three Dead After 'Islamist Terror' Attack in France, Suspect Killed (VIDEO)
    'Agents of Destruction': How CIA Helped Create Islamist Frankenstein
    Leaders of Italy, Germany, France to Meet on Ventotene Island on August 22
    France Reluctant to Host More Migrants in Fear of Islamization – Lawmaker
    One Killed, Several Injured in Alleged Islamist Attack in France – Reports
    About 2,000 Rally in Frankfurt Against Pegida Anti-Islamization Group
    Tags:
    counter-extremism, terror, radical Islam, extremism, ban, Muslim, Emmanuel Macron, Syria, Iraq, Morocco, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse