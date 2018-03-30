US Intelligence Attempts to Get in Contact Expelled Russian Diplomats - Moscow

Earlier, the United States has expelled 60 Russian diplomats and shut down a country's consulate in Seattle in connection with the Skripal scandal, triggering a response from Moscow expelled 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had noted a sharp intensification of provocations targeting Russian diplomats in the United States.

"In recent days, following the announcement of the removal from [the US] of 60 Russian diplomats, the US intelligence agencies have been making feverish attempts to enter into contact with them," the ministry said on its website.

The ministry has also noted that "there was a series of outrageous episodes" when deiplomats whom Washington pressed to finish business trips "assistance" in exchange for unofficial relations "on a mutually beneficial basis."

The ministry noted that the Russian diplomats are "literally attacked" by the intelligence agencies.

