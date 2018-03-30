Saudi Arabia Alerts its People in the UK Amid Threats of ‘Punish A Muslim Day’

The Kingdom’s Embassy has urged their citizens to be cautious in Britain while the police are investigating a mass send-out of anti-Islam letters, inciting violence across the country.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has posted a warning message on Twitter, calling on Saudi citizens to be cautious and follow the instructions of the UK. The Kingdom’s diplomats have reassured their fellow nationals on the British soil that they are in contact with the local authorities over the recent circulation of anti-Islam materials. According to them, the Brits are taking the hate offense seriously, so anyone who has been hit, should contact the local police.

The Twitter alert followed recent reports of a send-out of letters promoting ‘’Punish a Muslim Day”, which call for violent acts against the Muslims and threaten the believers. The leaflet is reported to schedule April 3 as “the hate day,” where adherents are compelled to carry out acts of violence including “acid attacks and bombings as well as arson attacks on mosques.” Among the receivers of #PunishAMuslimDay letters were several Muslim MPs and public organizations.

Social media users across the UK say they have received hate mail; they question if it’s fake or real and express fear.

is #PunishaMuslimDay fake or real? Yo I am scared 😟. Is #London too dangerous to be a #Muslim, I know many girls/women are too afraid to be outside. What is going on? #UK — نجم (@Najma_WonderW) 30 марта 2018 г.

"The Islamic teachings have left great traditions for equitable and gentle dealings and behavior, and inspire people with nobility and tolerance"



— Ghandhi

(non muslem)

#PunishAMuslimDay — Haila (@_iHailaa) 30 марта 2018 г.

I'm totally shocked and touché, not just bc I'm a muslim girl but bc it's a inhuman act. How can a human living being do this to another? Just about the different of religion? But where is the problem if a human have an other religion than yours #PunishAMuslimDay — رزان (@veuchesboucles) 29 марта 2018 г.

To those concerned about #PunishAMuslimDay & there are many who are choosing not to go out that day



Let me reassure, police forces are taking it seriously & many will put on additional patrols with more visibility



Standing up to bullies is the only response — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) 28 марта 2018 г.

This man was stabbed for being Muslim. This is days away from the "Punish A Muslim Day" #PunishAMuslimDay on April 3rd.



Retweet this and make others aware. Please be careful out there



What has happened to the UK? pic.twitter.com/WrZGdRjSDh — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) 27 марта 2018 г.

There is a #PunishAMuslimDay letter going viral in UK, talking about nuking Arab cities and skinning muslims, which is disgusting. All Muslims need to be careful because there's actually people who genuinely do that. The other day a Muslim was stabbed by knife in Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/YwRlXjSXwh — Mahnoor🥀 (@Bamitsmahnoor) 27 марта 2018 г.

​The police in Yorkshire have started the investigation as they had been informed about six such letters. “Counter-terrorism [police] are coordinating the investigation at this time and will consider any potential links to existing inquiries,” their statement reads.

In Nottinghamshire, where the letters have also been distributed, police promise to send out extra patrols in multi-cultural areas and outside mosques on the day in question. In Greater Manchester one of primary schools issued a warning for the students’ parents.

The leaders of the Muslim community throughout the country have endorsed a statement calling for unity.