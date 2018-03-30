Exiled Azeri Journalist Reportedly Gravely Injured in France

A police source said on Friday that Namazov was shot and gravely wounded in a Toulouse suburb in southern France.
Karine Michelet-Traval, the mayor of the town of Colomiers where the incident took place, told the newspaper La Depeche that Namazov is a "journalist who had been tortured and imprisoned in his country and is a political refugee in France," she said.
She added that Namazov's wife was shot to death in the incident.
Namazov left his home country of Azerbaijan in 2010. In a video that he took, he said he was put in prison for covering brutality against troops in the French military.
