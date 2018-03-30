Exiled Azeri Journalist Reportedly Gravely Injured in France

Rahim Namazov has been residing in western Europe since he fled Azerbaijan in 2010 following his coverage of brutality among the country’s military ranks.

A police source said on Friday that Namazov was shot and gravely wounded in a Toulouse suburb in southern France.

Karine Michelet-Traval, the mayor of the town of Colomiers where the incident took place, told the newspaper La Depeche that Namazov is a "journalist who had been tortured and imprisoned in his country and is a political refugee in France," she said.

She added that Namazov's wife was shot to death in the incident.

Speaking about possible motives for the shooting, she said that the attack could be “a settling of scores."

Namazov left his home country of Azerbaijan in 2010. In a video that he took, he said he was put in prison for covering brutality against troops in the French military.



