Register
19:43 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Fire at Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo

    Kremlin: Most of 'Fake Reports' on Russian Mall Fire Come From Ukraine, Turkey

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (24)
    0 70

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Most fake reports about the deadly fire in Kemerovo came mainly from Ukraine and Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "It was not without the so-called well-wishers: those who knowingly distributed such [false] information. We have established the origin of fake reports, they mainly came from two countries: Ukraine and Turkey. It is another question why [it came] from these countries but information about 300-400-500 dead originated this way," Peskov said speaking in a Russian university as quoted by the BBC Russian Service.

     

    This comes as on Wednesday, a Moscow court arrested in absentia a Ukrainian prankster who has been spreading false information about the number of victims in the accident, claiming that there were hundreds rather than the confirmed 64.

    Participants in a spontaneous rally in memory of those killed in a fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall, in front of the Kemerovo administration building on Sovetov Square
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    'Why Did Misha Burn Alive?' WATCH Russian Boy Question Kemerovo Official
    In the wake of the prankster’s claims, the Russian authorities had to repeatedly refute the rumors about hundreds of victims in the incident. According to the official data, 64 people, the majority of whom were children, were killed in the fire, which occurred on Sunday.

    The Kemerovo Region declared a three-day mourning period over the deadly fire, while Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring a day of national mourning on Wednesday.

    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (24)

    Related:

    Emergencies Ministry: Total of 27 Victims of Kemerovo Mall Fire Identified
    UK Firefighters Responded to 2017 Manchester Terror Attack 2 Hours Late - Report
    Dash Cam Captures Fireball in Colorado
    Tags:
    shopping mall, fire, Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, Kemerovo, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse