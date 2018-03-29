Register
19:43 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Ultra-Orthodox Jews leave the site after collecting water from a mountain spring near Jerusalem to be used in baking unleavened bread, known as Matzoth, during the Maim Shelanu (Rested Water) ceremony on April 2, 2015.

    German Aid Giant Under Fire for Reported Anti-Semitic Activity of Its Staff

    © AFP 2018/ THOMAS COEX
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The GIZ group, promoting substantial development worldwide, has established an internal probe after an Israeli NGO watchdog claimed that anti-Jewish sentiment is common within the organization, citing the Facebook posts of its staff.

    The German Society for International Cooperation has announced they are investigating the implications of wide-spread anti-Semitism among the company’s employees after the Jerusalem Post published a report on the findings of Israeli NGO Monitor, a watchdog which monitors the  international humanitarian community “in the framework of the Arab–Israeli conflict.”

    The monitoring group backed up the allegations with several Facebook posts written by GIZ staffers on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For example, one of them posted an image of an Israeli flag with a Nazi swastika where a Star of David is supposed to be. Apart from this, NGO Monitor suggested that some local partners in the Palestinian territories endorse Palestinian terror against the Israelis. Some of the GIZ representatives, involved in the scandal, are reported to have distributed German funds to Palestinian NGOs, several of those groups who landed the grants have allegedly glorified violence.

    In its statement, the GIZ confirmed their commitment to basic humanitarian values and intolerance towards the statements, which contradict this stand.

    “All staff members are obliged to respect human rights and integrity. This is enshrined in GIZ’s company-wide corporate principles. Every employee commits to adhere to the Code of Conduct in their employment contract. GIZ does not tolerate anti-Semitic statements, which are in breach of the Code of Conduct,” stated the press release on their web-site.

    As the company announced the investigation, it made it clear that the Code applies to any private posts, if there is any connection to GIZ.
    They promised to look into each case and punish those who are proved to have broken the disciplinary rules. They also claimed they would raise awareness with regular office talks.

    GIZ currently employs 145 staff members in the Palestinian territories. They address concerns such as water and sanitation, economic reform, employment and the labor market, as well as institution building. GIZ has funded 15 projects there with total commission of more than  euros.

    READ MORE: Anti-Semitic Crimes in Berlin Almost Doubled in 2013-2017 — Reports

    The investigation came hot on the heels of another report about an ethics breach in the company, as an unnamed employee from Jordan told the Jerusalem Post that fired her for pro-Israeli sentiment. She lost her job after  comment on the case of the Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi, who was imprisoned for 8 months  after she slapped an Israeli soldier. The woman posted that the teenager would be shot if she had done the same to a Jordanian serviceman.

    GIZ rebuffed the accusations, saying that she wasn’t sacked, but that her contract had expired.

    Tags:
    Facebook post, probe, scandal, aid, anti-Semitism, Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, NGO, Ahed Tamimi, Germany, Palestine, Israel, Bonn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse