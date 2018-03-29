France's Sarkozy Set to Face Trial for Corruption, Misuse of Influence

France's financial prosecutor confirmed that Sarkozy has been sent to trial for corruption and misuse of influence to secure leaked details of a probe into alleged violations in his campaign during 2007 presidential elections.
Sarkozy's lawyers said in a statement that they would appeal a decision to send him to court.
The ex-president will stand trial along with his lawyer and friend Thierry Herzog and former judge Gilbert Azibert, whom Sarkozy allegedly offered a high-ranking role in Monaco in exchange for information on the funding case.
This case is known as the Bygmalion scandal and focuses on tapped phone-calls, in which the president allegedly tried to influence judges who were probing into suspected illegal funding of his presidential campaign.
In a separate investigation looking into alleged Libyan financing of Sarkozy's election campaign of 2007, France's ex-president was indicted on charges of "passive bribery, illegal financing of election campaign and concealment of Libyan public funds."
