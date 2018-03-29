Slovenia Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Slovenian government has decided to recall the country’s ambassador to Russia for consultations in connection with the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury, Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said Thursday.

"In connection with the recent events in the United Kingdom, Slovenia has recalled our ambassador to Russia for consultations in Ljubljana,” Cerar wrote on Twitter.

Slovenia joins Portugal, Malta, Bulgaria and Slovakia in recalling its envoys for consultations in connection with the ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal's poisoning.

After the EU foreign ministers expressed their "unqualified solidarity" with the UK side, over 25 countries, among which some EU member states, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia, announced their decisions to expel over 150 Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Skripal's case.

However, some countries, including Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Slovakia decided not to yield to pressure and did not take any anti-Russian measures.

The poisoning attack on the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia occurred on March 4 in the UK city of Salisbury. Both are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. London immediately blamed the attack on Russia, claiming that the poisonous substance was developed in the Soviet Union.

The Russian side has vehemently denied the British side's allegations and offered to provide assistance in the probe, requesting the samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal for examination. However, the UK rejected Moscow's demands.