Slovenia Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case

"In connection with the recent events in the United Kingdom, Slovenia has recalled our ambassador to Russia for consultations in Ljubljana,” Cerar wrote on Twitter.
Slovenia joins Portugal, Malta, Bulgaria and Slovakia in recalling its envoys for consultations in connection with the ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal's poisoning.
READ MORE: British Police Say Poisoned Spy Came Into Contact With Nerve Agent at Home
After the EU foreign ministers expressed their "unqualified solidarity" with the UK side, over 25 countries, among which some EU member states, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia, announced their decisions to expel over 150 Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Skripal's case.
However, some countries, including Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Slovakia decided not to yield to pressure and did not take any anti-Russian measures.
The Russian side has vehemently denied the British side's allegations and offered to provide assistance in the probe, requesting the samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal for examination. However, the UK rejected Moscow's demands.
