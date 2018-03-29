Nessie-Spotting: US Tourist Catches Sight of Loch Ness Monster and Her Family

Did you know that 2017 really abounded in Nessie sightings in the famed Scottish loch? A whopping 11 of them were officially registered, the highest number this century.

The latest one occurred as a tourist from the mountainous US state of Idaho reported seeing while on holiday a few large grey shapes moving in the water near the Urquhart Castle jetty, The Mirror reported.

He said the creatures had the skin of a "hippo". Gary Campbell, keeper of the Official Register of Sightings at Loch Ness said there was reportedly more than one shape as these were presumably Loch Ness monster and her "family" swimming across the enigmatic Scottish lake while "purposefully" avoiding boats in the area.

Can't wait to see the holiday photos. Never seen Nessy's children. — Paul sheehy (@Paulsheehy13) 29 марта 2018 г.

The news hasn’t come as a surprise for the locals, since the aforementioned castle is a common sighting spot of the monster.

Sightings of the Loch Ness Monster reached a record-breaking number last year, as the 11 of them, registered in the official sightings book in 2017, were the highest this century. Interestingly, more and more people are demonstrating interest in Nessie-related events, since more and more competitions for the best Nessie sighting are introduced across Scotland, with the public increasingly making books on proof of the Loch Ness Monster’s existence.

READ MORE:VIDEO of Monster Plane's Taxi Tests Leaked Online

Notably, a woman who had a surprise monster sighting and filmed it during her honeymoon in the Highlands last year recently won £1,500 for her extraordinary experience.