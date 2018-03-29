Serbian Parl't Evacuated as Unknown Man Threatens to Blow Himself Up - Reports

According to social media, a man who had threatened to blow himself up in front of the parliament building on Thursday has surrendered to police.

The parliament building in Belgrade was evacuated and police forces were deployed around the structure, according to social media reports. The area around the building was cordoned off and traffic was stopped.

A police officer began to negotiate with the man, who was carrying a fake pistol, according to the country's deputy interior minister, as cited by media.

Firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene, as well as a special police unit for the disposal of explosive devices.