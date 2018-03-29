Moscow Calls London's "Proof" Spread by UK Embassy on Skripal Case Global Fake

The UK presentation on the Skripal case was reportedly shown by the British ambassador during the closed press conference and then distributed among British embassies ahead of the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.

On London's Presentation

London's "ample proof" of Russia's involvement in Skripal's poisoning which was distributed by the British embassy is a total global fake, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"Now as the whole world has seen these "ample evidence" through a propaganda machine, through unnamed sources, through experts and fake accounts in social media, information began to spread that the main and this time undisputable accusations were allegedly voiced by the UK ambassador to Russia during his briefing. I'm even afraid to assume what is this undisputable proof of Russia's involvement, which our British colleagues didn't dare to present to the representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who were not invited to this closed briefing," Zakharova added.

Earlier in the day, the spokeswoman noted that the presentation on the Skripal case given to British diplomats at a briefing in the UK Embassy in Moscow was "chaotic and incoherent" and looked like a presentation made by primary school children. She pointed out that the presentation mentioned neither the formula of the substance used to poison Skripal, nor the number of people involved in the attack.

The abovementioned PowerPoint presentation was obtained by the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The media reports that the presentation consists of six slides, the first of which is titled "Incident in Salisbury." The newspaper notes that the presentation practically does not provide new information on the Skripal case, with the only slight difference that Moscow's "highly likely" involvement turned into involvement "without any doubt."

On Skripal Case Investigation

London openly violates international law as it refuses to provide Russia an access to the investigation, Zakharova said, adding that provocations around Skripal's poisoning could be linked to the situation in Syria.

Previously, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov noted that Moscow had a legitimate right to access all the facts and documents connected with the investigation, since one of the victims is Skripal's daughter Yulia, a Russian citizen. He also stressed that the UK's obligations under the Convention for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons imply that if there are any suspicions that a poisonous substance prohibited by the Convention was used, then the state suspected of producing it needs to be contacted, since this state has the right to receive access to the substance in order to analyze it on its own. However, Moscow has not received any requests of this kind from London.

Ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who worked for the British intelligence services, and his daughter were poisoned in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. London accuses Russia of being behind the attack and claims that the poisonous substance was developed in the Soviet Union.

The Russian side has vehemently denied the British side's accusations and offered assistance in the probe, requesting the samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal for examination. However, the UK rejected Moscow's demands.

On UK Pressure on Partners

The spokeswoman stressed that the countries which did not yield to the pressure from the British and American side "demonstrated a responsible approach to the international law norms."

The United States and Great Britain exerted intolerable pressure on the EU countries over Skripal's poisoning, Zakharova said.

"We understand what huge pressure London and Washington — now we have no doubt that these actions synchronized — have been exerting on their partners," she noted.

After blaming Russia for the poisoning, UK Prime Minster Theresa May announced on March 14 that 23 Russian diplomats would be removed from the UK. Following May's action nearly 30 countries filed in line and expelled Russian diplomats.