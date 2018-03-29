Register
16:17 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers secure a cordon outside the vehicle recovery business Ashley Wood Recovery in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Moscow Calls London's "Proof" Spread by UK Embassy on Skripal Case Global Fake

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1242

    The UK presentation on the Skripal case was reportedly shown by the British ambassador during the closed press conference and then distributed among British embassies ahead of the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.

    On London's Presentation

    London's "ample proof" of Russia's involvement in Skripal's poisoning which was distributed by the British embassy is a total global fake, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

    READ MORE: British Police Say Poisoned Spy Came Into Contact With Nerve Agent at Home

    "Now as the whole world has seen these "ample evidence" through a propaganda machine, through unnamed sources, through experts and fake accounts in social media, information began to spread that the main and this time undisputable accusations were allegedly voiced by the UK ambassador to Russia during his briefing. I'm even afraid to assume what is this undisputable proof of Russia's involvement, which our British colleagues didn't dare to present to the representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who were not invited to this closed briefing," Zakharova added.

    A police officer stands guard at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Georgia Reportedly Expels One Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case
    Earlier in the day, the spokeswoman noted that the presentation on the Skripal case given to British diplomats at a briefing in the UK Embassy in Moscow was "chaotic and incoherent" and looked like a presentation made by primary school children. She pointed out that the presentation mentioned neither the formula of the substance used to poison Skripal, nor the number of people involved in the attack.

    The abovementioned PowerPoint presentation was obtained by the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The media reports that the presentation consists of six slides, the first of which is titled "Incident in Salisbury." The newspaper notes that the presentation practically does not provide new information on the Skripal case, with the only slight difference that Moscow's "highly likely" involvement turned into involvement "without any doubt."

    READ MORE: Erdogan Confirms Turkey Won't Send Russian Diplomats Out Amid Skripal Case Craze

    On Skripal Case Investigation

    London openly violates international law as it refuses to provide Russia an access to the investigation, Zakharova said, adding that provocations around Skripal's poisoning could be linked to the situation in Syria.

    Previously, Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov noted that Moscow had a legitimate right to access all the facts and documents connected with the investigation, since one of the victims is Skripal's daughter Yulia, a Russian citizen. He also stressed that the UK's obligations under the Convention for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons imply that if there are any suspicions that a poisonous substance prohibited by the Convention was used, then the state suspected of producing it needs to be contacted, since this state has the right to receive access to the substance in order to analyze it on its own. However, Moscow has not received any requests of this kind from London.

    Ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who worked for the British intelligence services, and his daughter were poisoned in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. London accuses Russia of being behind the attack and claims that the poisonous substance was developed in the Soviet Union.

    The Russian side has vehemently denied the British side's accusations and offered assistance in the probe, requesting the samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal for examination. However, the UK rejected Moscow's demands.

    On UK Pressure on Partners

    The spokeswoman stressed that the countries which did not yield to the pressure from the British and American side "demonstrated a responsible approach to the international law norms."

    The United States and Great Britain exerted intolerable pressure on the EU countries over Skripal's poisoning, Zakharova said.

    "We understand what huge pressure London and Washington — now we have no doubt that these actions synchronized  — have been exerting on their partners," she noted.

    After blaming Russia for the poisoning, UK Prime Minster Theresa May announced on March 14 that 23 Russian diplomats would be removed from the UK. Following May's action nearly 30 countries filed in line and expelled Russian diplomats. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse