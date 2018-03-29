Nigel Farage Marks Brexit Countdown Saying, Calling It Historic Whatever Happens

Britain’s formal membership of the European Union will end on March 29 2019, triggering a transitional period meant to last until at least the end of 2020.

Britain's most publicly visible champion of Brexit and former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage has authored an article in the British Telegraph newspaper to mark the half-way point in the count-down to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

Calling the date, "a day of national liberation," the former Parliamentarian predicted that it would be of such momentous importance that it will feature in school-history books. He also predicted however, that attempts by the "political class, their media allies and the battalions of global business" to reverse or overturn the June 2016 Referendum result to leave the Continental political and economic bloc.

While expressing misgivings about what he sees as unnecessary concessions by the Prime Minister to Brussels on immigration levels and Northern Ireland possibly having a separate constitutional status from the rest of the UK in order to prevent a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, Mr. Farage declared himself to be satisfied as long as the UK's announced withdrawal from the EU is honoured.

In a separate interview with The Telegraph, he said, "Even I, the most arch of all arch-Eurosceptics would accept that, provided we limp over the line on March 29 next year and we leave the Treaty of Rome, we are then free to sort out everything else in the years to come. And if Theresa May gets us there, then the first bit of Brexit will have been completed and it will then be time for somebody very different and a very different kind of politics in this country."

While highly critical of so-called "Remainers" calling for the Brexit referendum to be re-run, Mr. Farage himself had previously suggested on British television that a second referendum would be the best way to break the continuing political deadlock over the issue, believing the majority Leave result would be repeated.