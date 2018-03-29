French Vegan in Court for Praising Murder of Butcher in Trebes Terror Attack

Four people were killed and 16 others injured on March 23, when a shooter took hostages in a busy supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes. The perpetrator pledged allegiance to Daesh and demanded the release of a terrorist involved in the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.

A vegan activist is facing a lawsuit after she made a Facebook post praising the death of a butcher who was shot in the supermarket attack in the French city of Trebes.

"Well, are you shocked by the death of an assassin who was killed by the terrorist? I am personally not. In my opinion, justice has been imposed this way," the woman wrote, commenting on what had happened.

The lawsuit was filed by the French union of meat manufacturers (CFBCT), who accused the vegan activist of justifying terrorism.

This is already the second case of some celebrating the killing of certain people in last week's hostage crisis. Earlier, left-wing French politician Stephane Poussier was arrested for a tweet welcoming the death of a policeman who lost his life saving a captive woman being used as a human shield by a jihadist gunman.

On March 23, Radouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old French citizen of Moroccan descent, shot at police officers near the city of Carcassonne and afterwards took hostages in a Super U supermarket in Trebes. Media reported that the jihadist pledged allegiance to Daesh and demanded the release of the only surviving attacker involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam. Four people were killed and 16 others were wounded during the shooting spree before Lakdim was himself shot by police.