UK Skripal Case Presentation Resembles One Made by Primary School Child - Moscow

"Of course, it is shocking. It looks like pictures for children… This is the presentation, which resembles one made by primary school students, who have just learned how to use a computer. It retells not even the information reported by the media but rather the key points made by UK Prime Minister Theresa May during a hearing at the parliament. But again, it is chaotic, incoherent," Zakharova told Russia's Zvezda TV channel.
The spokeswoman pointed out that the presentation mentioned neither the formula of the substance used to poison Skripal, nor the number of people involved in the attack.
Moreover, according to Zakharova, the slides did not contain information on how the substance had been delivered to the scene.
On Wednesday, Zakharova said the presentation was "the biggest manipulation of world public opinion."
Russia has strongly rejected London's accusations of being behind the attack on Skripals and suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.
