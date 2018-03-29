WATCH German Police Prevent Dozens of Migrants With Machetes From Fighting

About 80 members of rival Turkish, Kurdish and Lebanese gangs descended upon the center of the German city of Duisburg to fight one another with machetes, metal pipes, and other makeshift weapons, local media report. However, the police were on hand to intervene in the potentially deadly clash.

Some 100 policemen had to pull apart dozens of rival gang members armed with machetes, vacuum cleaner pipes and sticks who were going to start a brutal fight in Duisburg, a city in the western Germany.

Police told the local newspaper Der Westen, that there were three rival groups on the scene representing Turks, Lebanese and Kurds. The media reports that 80 people participated in the clashes.

Approximately 50 people were detained before the police managed to restore order. It is hard to determine what the fight was about, as nobody involved was willing to reveal the cause to the police.