Register
19:42 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Formula One Grid Girls pose after qualifications for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Game Changer: Sweden Insists on Ridding Racing Grand Prix of Lightly-Clad Girls

    © AP Photo/ Darron Cummings
    Europe
    Get short URL
    312

    A Swedish municipality has rebelled against so-called grid girls coming to Sweden as part of the Speedway Grand Prix series in hope of making history. Despite sparking a hot debate at home and even receiving the backup of the Nordic nation's female sports minister, it failed to bring the message across to the organizers.

    Formula 1, one of the world's most watched sports, shocked the public by announcing a ban on grid girls starting from 2018. The Speedway Grand Prix, by contrast, decided to stick to its tradition of having good-looking women standing in front of the driver with a name plate and a number. Sweden, however, would have none of it, Dagens Nyheter reported.

    The Norrtälje municipality, which is the designated host of a Grand Prix stages this summer, found the organizers' tradition of sporting "monster girls" (named after Monster Energy, the sponsor) deeply disturbing and misogynist, and filed a petition to protest the arrival of such women on Swedish soil.

    "The Norrtälje municipality is strongly disturbed by such a view of women," municipal councilor Ingrid Landin told Dagens Nyheter. "We believe that grid girls are outdated, this type of attitude and objectification of women do not belong to 2018," he added, venturing that it had "nothing to do with speedway" and voicing his excitement over the possibility of breaking this trend.

    The Swedish Motorcycle Federation (Svemo) has long lobbied for the removal of grid girls, and even filed an international petition on that matter. Even Swedish Sports Minister Annika Strandhäll voiced her support for their cause.

    "Women and girls belong in speedway — as leaders, board members and, not least, drivers. If you want to attract young girls to speedway, it should be with overalls, helmets and gloves, not skimpy-dressed hostesses," Strandhäll told Dagens Nyheter, stressing the importance of equality in sports.

    READ MORE: In the Eye of the Beholder: 'Pornographic' Painting Triggers Swedish Police

    Grand Prix managing director Torben Olsen, however, was largely unimpressed with the Swedish "rebellion," assuring that the girls "will stay in their place."

    "We are at pains over not sending the wrong message, and the girls play a little, albeit important part in the series. And they are immensely popular among our fans. The girls have a function, they are not there for their appearance or something like that," Olsen told Dagens Nyheter, arguing that banning them would be tantamount to encroaching on their rights.

    Olsen stressed the fierce competition to get this assignment, in which assets such as PR value, camera-friendliness and acting capabilities are all taken into consideration, comparing it with cheerleaders in the US. Olsen also emphasized that speedway, unlike other, "male-dominated" motorsports, largely appeals to a family audience and even admitted the possibility of "monster boys" joining in for more gender equality.

    ​Olsen's stance triggered an outcry from Strandhäll, who found it "embarrassing" of the speedway boss to defend an outdated order in which women were "objectified" and "reduced to figureheads."

    READ MORE: Outrage as Swedish TV Portrays Suspected Gang Rapists as 'Victims'

    Kristian Hysén of IMG, which owns the broadcasting rights, joined the debate by forecasting a change, "at least in the Nordic region."

    "If you live in Sweden, your take would be that this is a relic that survived itself, but it may is different in other countries," Hysén said, as quoted by the local Norrtelje Tidning.

    Speedway is very popular in Sweden, which has garnered a lot of international prizes and championship medals over the years. According to Norrtelje Tidning, the tickets to the venue have been sold out months ahead of the tournament.

    Related:

    'Men Are Showing Me Their Pricks': Swedish Writer Pens Book About 'Dickpics'
    In the Eye of the Beholder: 'Pornographic' Painting Triggers Swedish Police
    Outrage as Swedish TV Portrays Suspected Gang Rapists as 'Victims'
    Tags:
    speedway, grid girls, feminism, racing, women, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse