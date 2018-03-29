Italian Police Detain 5 People Connected to Berlin Christmas Market Attacker

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian police have detained five people linked to Anis Amri, a Tunisian national, who perpetrated a terrorist attack at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the detainees represented a network, which was in contact with Amri. One of the suspects was expected to help the attacker with getting fake identification documents so that he could hide out in Italy.

The raids took place in Rome and its suburbs, as well as the cities of Naples, Matera, and Caserta.

In December 2016, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin. The attack left 12 people dead and almost 50 injured. The 24-year-old Amri was identified as the perpetrator and shot dead several days later by the Italian police in Milan.