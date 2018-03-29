Accident Reported in Romanian Nuclear Plant, Reactor Shut Down

According to media reports, the reactor automatically disconnected from the power grid following a glitch in the electric system.

"There is no connection between reducing Unit 2's capacity on March 25 and today's automatic disconnection," Nuclearelectrica said in a statement.

"S.N. Nuclearelectrica SA ("SNN") announces that Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 was disconnected automatically from SEN during the morning of March 29, 2018, following a dysfunction in the electrical process system in the older part of the power plant," the press release read.

The company stressed that the disconnection of the reactor from the energy system posed no risks to nuclear safety.

"The specialists are investigating the cause and will make the necessary repair work, in compliance with the procedures specific to the nuclear industry for such situations. There is no connection between the power reduction of Unit 2 on March 25, 2018 and the automated disconnection of the reactor today, March 29, 2018," the press release said.

Earlier, Nuclearelectrica reported that the first Cernavoda power unit was shut down at 09:20 am on March 25, 2018. The second power unit of the nuclear power plant reduced power to 55% (about 300 MW).

READ MORE: French Nuclear Power Project in India Runs into Major Regulatory Hurdle

On March 26, the company reported that its second unit reactor was back at full power after it was stopped for a pump engine part replacement.

The accident had no impact on the personnel, the general public or the environment, the company added.

Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in southeastern Romania. It is the first and only nuclear power plant in Romania, and the largest electricity supplier in the country.