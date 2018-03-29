Accident Reported in Romanian Nuclear Plant, Reactor Stopped

According to media reports, reactor automatically disconnected from the power grid after a glitch in the electric system.

"There is no connection between reducing Unit 2's capacity on March 25 and today's automatic disconnection," Nuclearelectrica said in a statement.

"S.N. Nuclearelectrica SA ("SNN") announces that Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 was disconnected automatically from SEN during the morning of March 29 2018, following the occurrence of a dysfunction at the electrical process system in the classical part of the power plant, not the classical one," the press release read.

The company stressed that the disconnection of the reactor from the energy system posed no risks to nuclear safety.

"The specialists are investigating the cause and will make the necessary repair works in compliance with the procedures specific to the nuclear industry for such situations. There is no connection between the power reduction of Unit 2 from March 25th 2018 and the automated disconnection of the reactor from today, March 29 March 2018.," the press release said.

Earlier, Nuclearelectrica reported that the first Cernavoda power unit was shut down at 09:20 am on March 25, 2018. The second power unit of the nuclear power plant reduced power to 55% (about 300 MW).

On March 26, company reported that its second unit reactor was back at full power after it was stopped for a pump engine part replacement.

The accident had no impact on the personnel, the population and the environment, the company added.

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in southeastern Romania. It is the first and only nuclear power plant in Romania, the largest electricity supplier in the country.