Austria Ready to Mediate Between Russia, West Over Skripal Case

Kneissl, whose country did not follow UK’s lead, said in a show on Austria’s ORF television channel it was important to keep channels for dialogue open.
Seventeen EU nations agreed earlier this week to expel Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with the United Kingdom after it blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter.
An opportunity for Austria's mediation will arise on June 13 when its Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will travel to London for talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the diplomat added.
