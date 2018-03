In March, 85-year-old holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll was stabbed 11 times before being set on fire in her flat in the French capital. The tragedy is being treated as an anti-Semitic attack.

People have taken to the streets of Paris to pay their respects to Mireille Knoll — a woman who had survived Nazi crimes, but was violently murdered being 85 years old in what is believed to be an anti-Semitic crime. Two suspects have been detained: her neighbor and another individual, both having criminal records.

Silent March Takes Place in Paris in Honor of Murdered Holocaust Survivor (VIDEO)

A Sputnik France reporter is doing a live coverage of the march that has amassed thousands of people.