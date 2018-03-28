Westminster Attack Report Offers Praise Despite Arrests of 12 Without Charge

The post-incident report into the response to the March 22 Westminster Bridge attack in London was released today by the Terrorism Research and Analysis Centre.
At least twelve individuals were detained by police in the immediate aftermath of the attack, although all were soon released without charges being laid. The report reiterated the importance of authorities minimizing the amount of time individuals are held in custody so as not to interfere with the gathering of evidence with which to pursue the perpetrators and their accomplices.
The previous day, the report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing criticised the nearly two-hour delay that it took for the emergency fire services to reach the scene of the attack and the four hours it took for an emergency casualty center to be established due to the failure of the mobile phone system.
