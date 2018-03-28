UK to Review Visas for Wealthy Foreigners Amid Crisis With Russia - Rudd

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Wednesday that London would consider reforming the Tier 1 visa for wealthy foreign nationals as well as retrospectively review those granted over the past few years in light of the nation's diplomatic crisis with Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

Rudd was asked at the UK parliament's Home Affairs Committee about the possibility of retrospectively applying checks on the origin of money of about 700 Russian nationals who entered the United Kingdom between 2008 and 2015 with a Tier 1 visa.

"The Tier 1 visa was already reformed in 2015-2016, and it has been reduced by 84 percent since then. I have asked my officials to look at what reforms we might continue with and also to take a look at previous ones over the past few years," Rudd said.

Only individuals who have already invested 50,000 pounds ($70,744) in a UK business are eligible to apply for this type of visa.

Following the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4, London accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia.