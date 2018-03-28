Register
15:20 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018

    Russian Businessman Reveals Threats in UK After Skripals' Poisoning

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (146)
    0 02

    Valery Morozov, a Russian entrepreneur living in Britain, was interviewed by Sputnik after he received two threatening emails in the wake of Skripals' poisoning.

    "Yes, I have received two letters with threats by e-mail from a certain Matteo Di Luca. But there were no threats from British authorities or special services, as some media outlets alleged. British special services neither pressure nor threaten me, and any confrontation is out of question," he stressed.

    Morozov, who was reportedly on speaking terms with former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, said that he had turned to police in connection with the threats, but that he is not going to leave the UK.

    READ MORE: Corbyn's Stance on Skripal Case Ignites Hostile Media Campaign — Analyst

    "I am in contact with the police, and they are currently dealing with the issue," he said, adding that no special security measures were taken with respect to him.

    According to Morozov, the first letter included the following text: "Valerie, they received Sergei, and they now come for you. Sir, the best choice is to keep calm now and be on alert. I will make you an obedient person."

    Earlier, the businessman said that it is worth mentioning that his name had been written the wrong way in Russian.

    READ MORE: Expelling Diplomats Over Skripal Case Unduly Jeopardizes Relations – EU Lawmaker

    Additionally, the author asked Morozov to transfer two bitcoins to the account which was indicated in the letter.

    In the second letter obtained by Sputnik, the author asks the businessman: "Do you not care what will happen to you? Waiting for your confirmation."

    Separately, Morozov said that he has never called for his name to be added to the so-called Titov's list.

    The interview came after Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov said that Russian entrepreneurs, who are evading Russian justice in the UK, are facing pressure in the light of the Salisbury incident.

    READ MORE: Lavrov: Skripal Case Shows That There Are Not Many Independent Players Left

    He added that one of the businessmen, who had contacted his office, claimed that he was being pressured by UK authorities in the wake of the Skripals' poisoning.

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks
    Last month, Titov mentioned 16 Russian businesspeople who had fled the country to escape criminal proceedings and were willing to return to their homeland.

    Earlier in March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of orchestrating the March 4 chemical attack on the Skripals and expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation.

    The move was followed by the expulsions of Russian diplomats from about 20 European countries as well as the US and Canada, in a move supported by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

    Russia vehemently rejects the accusations, and continues to call for a joint investigation into the Skripal case.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (146)

    Related:

    Slovakia Recalls Envoy to Russia Over Skripal Case - Foreign Ministry
    Some States Siding With London on Skripal Case Question UK's Reasoning - Kremlin
    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Russian FM: London Has No Interest in Probing Skripal Case
    Tags:
    security, pressure, media, authorities, emails, threats, case, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok