Register
20:50 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium

    Belgium Decides to Expel One Russian Diplomat - Prime Minister

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (26)
    0 010

    Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has confirmed the expulsion of one Russian diplomat over the Skripal case.

    Previously, a Sputnik source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the Belgian Cabinet of Ministers had decided to manifest its solidarity with the UK over the Skripal case, planning to expel one Russian diplomat

    "We have recently become aware of the decision to expel one [Russian] diplomat," the source said.

    READ MORE: Lavrov: Skripal Case Shows That There Are Not Many Independent Players Left

    The Government of Belgium held an emergency meeting in a private session - with the participation of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the heads of the security agencies.

    The country's Prime Minister Charles Michel stated before the meeting that possible response measures from the European Union and NATO in connection with the incident in Salisbury should be understood as a decision taken by the Government of Belgium.

    According to him, "there should not be a merge of the bilateral framework and the decision that we will take, with the fact that we [Belgium] are the headquarters of the European Union and NATO headquarters."

    READ MORE: Trump, Merkel Praise NATO's Sanctions Against Russia - White House

    Thus, Belgium followed the move, proclaimed by 16 EU countries on March 26 and followed by the United States, Canada, Norway, Ukraine and several other countries, to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the poisoning of former Russian intelligence employee Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, which has been blamed on Moscow.

    Reacting to the move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated Moscow's position on the issue, saying that Russia would give an adequate response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate general in the United States.

    Sergei Skripal, who left Russia as a result of a Russia-US spy exchange, worked for the British MI6 and has spent the last several years in the UK. He and his daughter Julia were exposed to a harmful substance, which UK authorities claim to be a Novichok-class nerve agent, on March 4. 

    British Prime Minister Theresa May stated that Russia was "highly likely" involved in the case, as the substance A-234 was allegedly developed in the Soviet Union. The same stance was repeated by the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with an even greater level of certainty: according to him, Moscow was "overwhelmingly likely" to blame.

    READ MORE: Johnson Claims it Was Likely Putin's Decision to Direct Alleged Skripal Attack

    Russia has repeatedly denied all these claims, calling them unfounded and manifesting a desire to participate in the investigation into the case.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (26)

    Related:

    Ireland to Expel 1 Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case - Foreign Minister
    NATO's Stoltenberg Announces Sanctions Against Russia Over Skripal Case (VIDEO)
    Bulgaria Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case
    Moscow Lambasts 'Lying US Accusations' Over Skripal Case
    Western Countries Expel Some 100 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Tags:
    Russian diplomats, expulsion, Sergei Skripal, Russia, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse