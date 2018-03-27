Register
14:40 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bratislava

    ‘Yield to No Pressure’: Slovakia Explains Why It Won’t Expel Russian Diplomats

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4171

    Commenting on why his country hasn’t joined the expulsion parade of EU countries induced by the UK, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has expressed his intolerance towards “theatrical gestures.”

    The Russian Embassy in Bratislava has announced Slovakia will not take steps to expel Russian diplomats before the investigation into Skripal’s case ends. The Russian ambassador to Slovakia Aleksei Fedotov met with one of the top officials of the country’s foreign ministry, who informed him about the position.

    The Russian envoy stated during the meeting that the attempts to besmirch Russia, which began long before the investigation came to an end, are unsubstantiated. Later the Prime Minister publicly announced that his country would act responsibly.

    The announcement has come shortly after Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said that Bratislava won’t yield to any pressure in its foreign policy, defending in front of the nation's parliament the decision not to expel Russian diplomats over the alleged poisoning of former agent Sergei Skripal in solidarity with the UK and other EU states.

    "I want to assure all of you that Slovakia will act responsibly [regarding the Skripal case]. But, on the other hand, we have clearly stated that we will not yield to any pressure and perform unnecessary theatrical gestures," Pellegrini said.

    However, he told the MPs that some counter measures have been prepared if the necessity rises.

    "Slovakia has already prepared further possible steps. We will wait, because it is not enough for Slovakia to have only an assurance that Russia is highly likely responsible [for the poisoning of Skripal]. We will begin by summoning the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If it is necessary, we will take further steps," the Prime Minister added.

    Slovakia and its EU peers Slovenia, Portugal, Malta, Luxemburg, Cyprus, Ireland, Greece, Belgium, Austria and Bulgaria haven’t followed the UK’s call for the expulsion of Russian diplomats as a response to the alleged poison attack on former agent Sergei Skripal.

    READ MORE: Austria Not Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case — Chancellor Kurz

    20 European countries as well as Britain’s North American NATO partners, the US, Canada and Australia, agreed to eject more than 100 Russian diplomats. Moscow has slammed the move, saying that it would not contribute in any way to the probe into the Skripals' poisoning unless presented with concrete evidence of Russian involvement, and vowed to deal with each country which takes such a decision. Russia has already expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK expulsion of Russian diplomats.

    Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since the beginning of March, after they had been exposed to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The British government claimed that this substance was related to a class of nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union and accused the Kremlin of the murder attempt.

    Moscow has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.

    Related:

    Former Russian Consul to US Deems Skripal Case Likely Orchestrated by Washington
    So What Evidence is There Linking Russia to Skripal Nerve Agent in Salisbury?
    Slovakia to Summon Russian Envoy on Tuesday Over Skripal Poisoning - FM
    Missing Hours: Skripals' Cellphones Reportedly Turned Off on Day of Attack
    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    Tags:
    expulsions, diplomats, sanctions, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, EU, Peter Pellegrini, Russia, United Kingdom, Bratislava, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse