Register
14:39 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is seen speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain March 18, 2018

    Boris Johnson Answers Questions Day After EU, US Expel Russian Diplomats (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (19)
    2015

    On Monday, 20 EU states, as well as the US, Canada, Ukraine and several other countries have decided to expel a total of over 100 Russian diplomats, thus, voicing solidarity with Britain's position on the Skripal case. Moscow, in turn, has slammed the move as unhelpful in the probe into the ex-spy's poisoning and vowed response.

    "We need to be sure that Russian spies expelled from one country, will be denied access to any other countries," UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson alleged, commenting on the expulsion of Russian diplomats by some 20 EU members, as well as the US, Canada and several other UK allies.

    "We need to make it easier for our security agencies to make it easier to persecute such people," he added.

    "The UK may be leaving the EU, but we're not leaving Europe," Boris Johnson claimed, when lauding the bloc's support for London's stance concerning the Skripal case.

    When asked about possible financial measures against Moscow, Johnson stated that those, whose "assets may be corrupted or illegally obtained," may be affected by restrictions, he said, emphasizing that it is not a "politicial" issue.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Slams Moscow's Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From UK

    "We are waiting for the investigation to be concluded," the UK foreign secretary stressed.

    According to Boris Johnson, "the Russian people" are not targeted by London's measures against Moscow.

    Commenting on the US expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, Johnson referred to it as a "considerable" measure.

    "There are no plans to boycott the World Cup, there is no desire to punish English fans," Johnson said, commenting on the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia.

    Johnson has declined to answer a question about possible measures against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe as it allegedly poses a "risk" for the EU energy security, saying that the issue is being considered.

    After some 20 EU members, as well as the US, Canada, Australia and several other London's allies had announced the expulsion of a total of 100 Russian diplomats in solidarity with London's stance on Skripal's poisoning, Moscow has slammed the move as unhelpful in the probe into the alleged "attack" and vowed response.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    Download videoCopy linkGet code
    © Sputnik.
    Boris Johnson Answers Questions Day After EU and US Expelled Scores of Russian Diplomats (VIDEO)

    Earlier in the day, in an article for BBC, Johnson claimed that the UK "allies" that had decided to expel Russian diplomats have now been allegedly under "threat" from Moscow.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (19)

    Related:

    Athens Yet Undecided on Expelling Russian Diplomats as Greeks Value Russia Ties
    Renowned Russian Intel Vet on Diplomats' Expulsion: 'Political Action'
    Twitter Outraged at Johnson's Victory Lap Over Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
    Tags:
    Russian diplomats, Sergei Skripal, Boris Johnson, Europe, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse