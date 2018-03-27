Anti-Migrant Activist Banned from UK for Life Over Remarks About Allah (VIDEO)

A conservative Canadian campaigner found herself being barred from entry in the United Kingdom for life after a ‘social experiment’ she staged in a British town drew the attention of authorities.

Lauren Southern, a conservative Canadian political activist and Internet celebrity, is now unable to visit the UK after attempting to distribute “racist material,” according to media.

During what Southern herself described as “social experiment” conducted in the British town of Luton, the activist attempted to hand out leaflets saying that ‘Allah is a gay God’ and ‘Allah is trans’ to passersby, evoking a wave of complaints from the locals which drew the attention of the authorities.

​A video posted by the activist on her Twitter and Youtube accounts shows how police officers warn her that the ‘experiment’ conducted by Southern may lead to violence as some people "took extreme offence," and that she could be arrested for disturbing the public order if she didn't cease her activities.

READ MORE: The Slow Death of Free Speech in the UK

While the police did not detain Southern after this altercation, the activist eventually found herself held under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act and banned from entering the country, with a notice of refusal she received stating that her actions in Luton pose "a threat to the fundamental interests of society and public policy of the United Kingdom."

​A vocal supporter of the nativist group Defend Europe, in 2017 Southern was also detained by the Italian Coast Guard for attempting to block an NGO ship rescuing migrants from North Africa.