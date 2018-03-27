Register
11:14 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A group of migrants check a departure board at Copenhagen Central Station, Denmark, November 12, 2015 (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Danish Minister to Migrants: Learn the Language or Pay for Your Own Interpreter

    © REUTERS/ Asger Ladefoged/Scanpix Denmark/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (104)
    0 31

    Following the crackdown on ghettos announced earlier this month, the Danish government is taking further steps towards tightening demands on immigrants. Denmark's hardline Integration Minister Inger Støjberg called on the "newcomers" to learn Danish - or fork out for interpreting services.

    Danish Integration Minister Inger Støjberg has penned an article in the daily newspaper BT calling on immigrants to intensify their efforts to assimilate and immerse themselves in Danish society.

    In her article, Støjberg identified a combination of laziness and direct reluctance as among the reasons for poor assimilation among the "new arrivals," who are often unable to master the Danish language despite having lived in Denmark for several years. However, she also placed part of the blame on the Danes themselves, who, she claimed, weren't demanding enough when it came to the new arrivals, leading to the rise of parallel societies.

    Støjberg called interpretation assistance to foreigners who have lived in Denmark for years "one of the consequences of decades of failed integration policy." In the rest of the world, there is an expectation that you learn a country's language provided that you have lived there for more than three years. The lack of such expectations in Denmark when it comes to immigrants, is a big mistake and a uniquely Danish one at that, Støjberg argued.

    READ MORE: Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies

    "In Denmark, so far, it has been the complete opposite. In our naivety, we have willingly provided a lifelong publicly paid interpreter. And in doing so, we keep wondering why it is that that people don't learn the language," Støjberg wrote.

    Therefore, the Danish government will change the rules for the sake of integration. Immigrants who have lived in the country for over three years will therefore pay for a translator's services when, say, visiting a doctor or consulting the authorities, out of their own pockets. According to Støjberg, this principle should be applicable "wherever relevant."

    In the article, Støjberg dismissed potential counterarguments involving "ten-year-old boys acting as interpreters for their mothers having their cancer diagnoses announced" as "sloppy" and "careless."

    READ MORE: Danish Party Leader Slammed for Schooling Somali Woman About Ethnicity

    "Unless we dare to make demands on foreigners, we will fail to address the serious problem of parallel societies on Denmark, where people neither work, nor speak the language, nor share Danish values," Støjberg ventured. "A good place to start is to give back responsibility to foreigners who have come here: learn the language or pay for your own interpreter," the Danish minister wrote in conclusion.

    In a poll carried out by BT, 93 percent of respondents argued that publicly funded interpreters were "not okay."

    According to Statistics Denmark, over 500,000 of the total population of 5.7 million were immigrants. As of 2018, Poland, Syria, Turkey, Germany, Iraq and Romania were the most common countries of origin among immigrants in Denmark.

    READ MORE: Danish Politician: Returning '3rd World Migrants' 'Best Affair in 1600 Years'

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (104)

    Related:

    'Zorro of the Niqab' Millionaire Pledges to Pay Danish 'Burqa Fines'
    Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies
    Danish Party Leader Slammed for Schooling Somali Woman About Ethnicity
    Danish Politician: Returning '3rd World Migrants' 'Best Affair in 1600 Years'
    Swedish Courts Pay Big Time for Interpreting Amid 'Increased Migration'
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, integration, Inger Støjberg, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse