27 March 2018
    A Transportation Security Administration inspector and dog check out passengers at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

    Detroit Airport Officers Test New Hand-Held Device to Detect Drugs, Chemicals

    © AP Photo/ Carlos Osorio
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Officers at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport are using a new hand-held device to prevent drugs and dangerous chemicals from entering the United States, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced in a press release on Monday.

    "US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport recently acquired additional new technology with the ability to sample and identify over 14,000 chemical substances," the release said.

    CBP officers at the airport recently underwent specialized training to use the Gemini, a new handheld device that can identify dangerous chemicals or drugs entering the United States, the release added.

    The training was conducted as part of CBP's efforts to combat opioid abuse in the United States, the release said.

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 115 Americans die every day as a result of opioid overdose.

