Marine Le Pen Demands French Interior Minister's Resignation Amid Trebes Attack

The French National Front (FN) party leader said that French President Emmanuel Macron had never measured the extent of the terrorist threat, saying that "all the politicians are responsible."

French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen required on Monday the resignation of French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb following Friday's attacks in southern France.

"I demand today the resignation of Gerard Collomb, who obviously totally fails to come up to scratch in the events!" she posted on Twitter.

A series of attacks hit the southern French on March, 23. A 26-year-old Moroccan national, Redouane Lakdim, who reportedly received a French citizenship in 2015, hijacked a car in the city of Carcassonne and then took several people hostage at a supermarket in Trebes. In total, Lakdim killed four people, including a police officer who exchanged himself for a hostage. The attacker was killed by police as they stormed the supermarket. Later on Friday, Collomb said that Lakdim had been surveilled by the police for petty crimes, however, the authorities "believed that he was not radicalized."