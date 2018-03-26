Register
11:18 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A photo released by Iraqi Press Agency 02 April shows President Saddam Hussein waving to supporters during his visit to the town of Kirkuk north of Baghdad. (photo used for illustration purpose)

    New Swedish 'Migrant Party' Leader in Hot Water for Praising Saddam Hussein

    © AFP 2018/ INA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    161

    Hussam Alkoblawi has praised the dethroned Iraqi leader for his courage, alongside other controversial Arab leaders.

    Hussam Alkoblawi, the party leader of the newly formed New Coalition Assembly (NKS), which models itself as an "integration party" and targets Sweden's growing immigrant population, has published a poem on social media where he commends former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and former leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization Yasser Arafat, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    In mid-March, Alkoblawi published a poem in Arabic on social media, which, among other things, praises the courage of Saddam Hussein and Yasser Arafat, alongside other Arab leaders such as former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser and former Algerian President Houari Boumédiènne.

    "You who seek to buy me, beware // For I am a Palestinian // Raised by Yasser, by Nasser // By Saddam and by Boumédiènne // I drink the lion's courage // And learn the honor of men // Who even if they get killed // Cannot be sold," the verse said in translation.

    READ MORE: Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal

    When confronted by SVT on whether it is appropriate to publish poems that could be perceived as praise of "dictatorship," Alkoblawi parried that an understanding of Arabic poetry and its use of similes is necessary to fully comprehend the meaning of the verse.

    "It's a poem, and fiction in Arabic that cannot always be translated into other languages," Hussam Alkoblawi explained.

    According to Alkoblawi, the televised execution of Saddam Hussein 2006 sent shockwaves through the Arab world.

    "He showed no fear when he was to be executed. He was brave and was not afraid of death," Alkoblawi said regarding his contested use of comparisons. "And I am not the only poet to describe him so, his courage is well-known throughout the Arab world," he added.

    Alkoblawi admitted that he had an understanding for criticism, but added that he had no intention of provoking people.

    "If you don't want to understand the meaning, you just go on digging around," he said.

    READ MORE: New Roma Party Claims to Be 'Suspicious' of Swedish Politicians

    According to Spyros Sofos, research coordinator at the Center for Middle East Studies at Lund University, glorification of people is a common tool utilized in Arabic poetry.

    "Saddam Hussein was a great figure, both good and evil, who, during his time in power cultivated the image of himself as brave and honorable," Sofos said, stressing that the shiny image of Hussein as Iraq's liberator and a figure that symbolizes Arab nationalism, anti-imperialism and a stance against the US is not uncommon in the Arab world.

    Saddam Hussein (1937-2006) ruled Iraq from 1979-2003 after taking control as president and chairman of the Revolutionary Council. In the aftermath of the US-led war in Iraq, he was sentenced to death, inter alia, for genocide and crimes against humanity, and executed by hanging in December 2006.

    The New Coalition Party (NKS) was founded in Malmö, which is often dubbed Sweden's most multicultural city and where people of foreign descent outnumber ethnic Swedes according to various estimates. By the party's own admission, it is working to "create a harmoniously functioning society regardless of one's origins."

    Hussam Alkoblawi is a stateless Palestinian who, by his own admission, had lived without a passport until the age of 22.

    Related:

    Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal
    New Roma Party Claims to Be 'Suspicious' of Swedish Politicians
    Tags:
    immigrants, New Coalition Assembly (Sweden), Saddam Hussein, Malmo, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse