Man Armed With a Sword Attacks Policeman in Manchester

A young man was arrested in the UK after slashing a police officer with a sword, inflicting serious injuries to the on-duty officer. The incident took place in Whalley Range, Manchester, on Sunday afternoon.
Additional police came to the scene after receiving a call that a man was using a weapon to threaten members of the public.
Officers tried to stop the swordsman, but the young man turned on them instead.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was slashed with a sword in Whalley Range.— G M Police (@gmpolice) 25 марта 2018 г.
The incident happened about 1.50pm today (Sunday 25 March 2018) on Demesne Road.
The officer is currently in hospital with serious injuries.
A number of roads remain closed.
The motives behind the perpetrator's actions so far remain unknown.
