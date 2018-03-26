Man Armed With a Sword Attacks Policeman in Manchester

A police officer suffered severe injuries was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a man with a sword.

A young man was arrested in the UK after slashing a police officer with a sword, inflicting serious injuries to the on-duty officer. The incident took place in Whalley Range, Manchester, on Sunday afternoon.

Additional police came to the scene after receiving a call that a man was using a weapon to threaten members of the public.

Officers tried to stop the swordsman, but the young man turned on them instead.

The incident happened about 1.50pm today (Sunday 25 March 2018) on Demesne Road.

A number of roads remain closed. — G M Police (@gmpolice) 25 марта 2018 г.

The motives behind the perpetrator's actions so far remain unknown.